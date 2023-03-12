Things That The Nintendo Switch Can Do That Xbox And PlayStation Can't

The Nintendo Switch is in a class of its own. While the system is considered a generation behind both Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S consoles and Sony's PlayStation 5, it has held its own as another unique Nintendo platform, much like the DS or Wii before it. It isn't the graphical powerhouse that either of its competitors are, but it doesn't need to be — this is a system lauded for its portability, its ease of use, and its affordability, while still offering three different versions of the console — basic, lite, and a nicely upgraded OLED console. It also happens to be the third best-selling console of all time, recently passing the Game Boy's lifetime sales of 118.69 units, per VGChartz. At 118.99 million units sold as of December of 2022, Nintendo's little console has only the Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2 ahead of it.

How did this strange hybrid manage to do so well, and how is it still considered direct competition for both Sony and Microsoft's cutting-edge consoles? The answer doesn't lie in what it can't do as well as its competitors, but what it can do that they cannot. The singular design of the Switch, as well as Nintendo's philosophy as a company, gives it several advantages over its powerful, but more traditional, rivals.