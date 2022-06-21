Microsoft Grapples With Xbox Controller Shortage

A lot of retailers have been running out of Xbox Wireless Controllers, with no definitive end date for the shortage. In a statement to VGC, Microsoft confirmed that it is indeed having trouble keeping up with retail demand for its controllers primarily intended for use with Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles, as well as Windows PCs, Android, and iOS devices. According to VGC stock is still fairly easy to find in the U.S. (for the most part), though it notes that while controllers are available through some retailers, others like GameStop and Amazon are only showing refurbished or used peripherals in stock.

Other regions like Australia, France, and the U.K. have had even worse luck with many stores showing "out of stock" on all makes and models of the Xbox Wireless Controller. Because it is so difficult to source a controller in Europe right now, some stores and 3rd-party sources are taking advantage by marking up original store pricing by as much as double.