How To Enable Screen Mirroring On An Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV stick can do more than stream TV shows and movies. One of its most versatile functions is Screen Mirroring. This feature allows you to cast a device's screen to your Amazon Fire TV Stick. To use Screen Mirroring, you must first enable it in the Amazon Fire TV Stick's settings. Here's how to enable it:

Turn on the Amazon Fire TV Stick and navigate to the main screen. Scroll over and open the Settings menu that looks like a cog to the far right of the TV's applications. Click "Display and Sounds." Input your PIN code if needed. Scroll down and select, "Enable Display Mirroring."

On some Fire Sticks, you can also find the option on the menu that pops up after holding down the "Home" button.

After following those steps, you will be met with the "Display Mirroring" screen. You will need to stay on this screen until you connect your device.