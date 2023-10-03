How To Block Updates On Your Amazon Fire TV (And Why You Might Want To)

Amazon Fire TV is right up there with Apple TV and Roku TV as one of the best video streaming devices. It first hit the scene back in 2014, launched by Amazon. To use Amazon Fire TV, you need to connect the device to your television or monitor, and you get access to streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and a bunch of others. It's like giving your regular TV a makeover and turning it into a smart streaming machine. Plus, if you're not a fan of the built-in OS on your smart TV, Amazon Fire TV can act as a substitute. It isn't just about streaming shows and movies. Amazon Fire TV also acts as a game console when paired with almost any Bluetooth game controller. How? It works with Amazon Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service. It's like streaming games, just like you do with movies.

However, you should note that all these features need a consistent internet connection while using your Amazon Fire TV. You'll also be getting a lot of regular updates while connected. Since its initial launch, Amazon Fire TV has seen a bunch of updates. Some are minor tweaks, and others are major. But you're not going to like every single update. Certain updates could remove features or apps you love, introduce others you may not find necessary, or restrict customizations you get through third-party launchers. With these in mind, here's how to block updates on your Amazon Fire TV.