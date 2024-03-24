3 Ways To Watch The News On Your Amazon Fire TV Device

If you want to catch up on the latest headlines, Amazon's Fire TV allows you to tune into live or on-demand news coverage easily. With the latest Fire Stick model offering 4K compatibility and a compact design, there's not much to dislike about the streaming platform. But how does it do with news broadcasts?

When comparing Amazon Fire TV to regular cable news, there are a lot of pros. Unlike cable news, you can skip content you're not interested in and personalize your news feed. You can also tune into local news stations to find out what's happening in your area. The best part is it won't cost you a penny.

The Amazon Fire TV platform is incredibly versatile, allowing you to watch your favorite shows, check the weather, and play games. With more channels added every year, you can enjoy a centralized news hub of live and on-demand footage without flipping through TV channels. In this guide, learn three ways to watch the news on your Fire TV device (besides simply downloading your news app of choice from Amazon's Appstore, of course).