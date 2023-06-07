Unihertz Jelly Star Review: A Small Android Phone Made To Be Basic

The Jelly line from Unihertz is known for its tiny stature — these devices have always been among the tiniest smartphones on the market. The Jelly Star is the latest device to carry that torch, measuring only 95.1 x 49.6 x 18.7mm and weighing 116g. For anyone that only otherwise uses average-sized smartphones in 2023, the Jelly Star will seem comically small and a tad thick.

The front of the device has chunky bezels, especially above and below the display. Above the display is where you can find the earpiece, a front-facing camera, and a notification LED, which is a nice feature that should be included on all smartphones. Below the display are dedicated capacitive buttons that are used for navigation. The left dot is the back button, the circle is the home button, and the right dot brings up the app switcher screen.

The left side of the device is where you can find the volume buttons. The right side has a bit more going on and where you can find the power button, a programmable button, the Nano SIM/MicroSD card slot, and the USB-C port. The top has a 3.5mm headphone jack and the bottom has the device's only speaker. The Jelly Star ships with 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi ac, and NFC. It comes with either a red or blue semitransparent plastic casing.

Flipping the device over reveals a translucent back with a prominently placed Unihertz logo. There is a single camera lens, a flash, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor wrapped in a metallic finish. Two white bars wrap the fingerprint sensor and Unihertz logo respectively. These white bars are small LED strips that can be configured for different uses.