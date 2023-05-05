Unihertz Luna Review: Does This Android Phone Look Like Nothing To You?

Like most phones today, the front of the Unihertz Luna is mostly compromised of the display, and a selfie camera located in the top left corner. The display has relatively thin bezels along the top and sides of the display, but there is a bit of a chin along the bottom edge. The left side of the device has two programmable buttons and the right side of the device has two volume buttons and a power button. The power button has a built-in fingerprint sensor, which worked reliably during my testing.

Flipping the device over and you will find the translucent back. In addition to seeing some of Luna's internals, you will find five different areas filled with LEDs. Being able to see through the back of the device gives it a very industrial feel. You will also find its triple camera setup surrounded by a bit of chrome.

The Luna is a large device and its overall size can be a bit surprising. At 168 x 76.8 x 10.4mm, this device is both taller and thicker than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Plus. In addition to its overall size, at 298g (10.5oz) it is quite possibly the heaviest phone you will ever hold. For comparison, the Galaxy S23 Ultra weighs 234g and the iPhone 14 Plus weighs 203g.

The Unihertz Luna also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR transmitter, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and FM radio support. It is available in either black or white.