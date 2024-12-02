12 Highly Recommended Must-Have Gadgets For Focus & Productivity

Repetitive strain injury is an ever-increasing concern given that we spend hours upon hours bent over computers, typing and clicking. Those repetitive motions aren't just sometimes soul-crushing, they can cause a disabling physical condition. And even if they don't, you may still suffer pain and discomfort that reduce your output and capacity to focus. Businesses, too, can suffer, losing over $64,000 if a single employee has carpal tunnel, according to Logitech. Logitech certainly isn't unbiased, given that its business centers around keyboards and mice, but it does have a point. A comfortable keyboard that minimizes pain will help you to work faster, longer, and undistracted by an injury.

The Logitech Wave Keys is touted as one of the best Bluetooth ergonomic keyboards in the industry. It looks weird and it'll take some getting used to, but your fingers and wrists will certainly thank you for the investment. If your ergonomic keyboard doesn't come with a wrist pad, take a look at our list of the best keyboard wrist rests.

Keep in mind, using an ergonomic keyboard without proper posture is like driving a car with great gas mileage on flat tires. Typing.com recommends keeping your arms at a 90-degree angle, avoiding arching your wrists, keeping your back straight, and not tilting your head forward to follow the text — among other things. In truth, an ergonomic keyboard is only the beginning of a full desk makeover, but it's a beginning nonetheless.

