This Affordable IKEA Peg Board Could Help Tidy Up Your Computer Area

Over the last several years — with the increase in standing desks and gaming desks — there has been a design approach to remove storage space from desks. Unless you are buying an enormously expensive, wooden office desk, you will have a harder time finding desks with built-in drawers, and you may have to purchase supplementary cabinetry for your work station. Another option for storage is to place shelving above your desk, but installing shelves, particularly if you are in a rented apartment, may not be a great solution for your problems.

That is not to say that putting things on the wall above your desk isn't a bad idea. In fact, it's a great one, as it keeps all of the things you may need while working at the computer easily accessible within an arm's reach, such as a cable, a gaming controller, or a pair of scissors. It just would be nice if what was above your desk was something easier to install and more spatially efficient than shelves. Well, IKEA has just the thing for this.

The Swedish home furnishing empire offers peg boards that can either be mounted on the wall or remain free standing that can help remove the clutter from your desk and organize everything with a sleek design. These peg boards are also relatively cheaper than other shelving options, fairly easy to install, and highly customizable.