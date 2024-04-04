This Affordable IKEA Peg Board Could Help Tidy Up Your Computer Area
Over the last several years — with the increase in standing desks and gaming desks — there has been a design approach to remove storage space from desks. Unless you are buying an enormously expensive, wooden office desk, you will have a harder time finding desks with built-in drawers, and you may have to purchase supplementary cabinetry for your work station. Another option for storage is to place shelving above your desk, but installing shelves, particularly if you are in a rented apartment, may not be a great solution for your problems.
That is not to say that putting things on the wall above your desk isn't a bad idea. In fact, it's a great one, as it keeps all of the things you may need while working at the computer easily accessible within an arm's reach, such as a cable, a gaming controller, or a pair of scissors. It just would be nice if what was above your desk was something easier to install and more spatially efficient than shelves. Well, IKEA has just the thing for this.
The Swedish home furnishing empire offers peg boards that can either be mounted on the wall or remain free standing that can help remove the clutter from your desk and organize everything with a sleek design. These peg boards are also relatively cheaper than other shelving options, fairly easy to install, and highly customizable.
SKÅDIS vs UPPSPEL
IKEA actually offers two different varieties of peg boards for your storage needs. The first is the more traditional version of the peg board, called SKÅDIS. Although black and wood versions are available, SKÅDIS products traditionally come in white. For peg boards that hang on the wall, they come in variety of different sizes, with the best-selling one being the 30-inch by 22-inch model that costs $27.99. Installation is fairly simple, basically amounting to using four screws in the corners. Once your SKÅDIS peg board is up, you can adorn it with a wide selection of hooks, bins, shelves, and more for whatever your computer desk needs may be. If you need more space, there are also ways to connect multiple peg boards together.
Then there is the UPPSPEL line. In practice, they work the same as the SKÅDIS line, but these are more suited to gamers than the other peg board. For one, these traditionally come in black, and there are some differences in accessories you can hook into them. Most notably are specially made hooks to hold things like keyboards and game controllers, along with magnetic strips in which to attach metal objects. The 30 by 22-inch UPPSPEL peg board runs at a slightly higher price at $34.99, but for the gamer who wants the option of these specialized attachments, those few extra dollars may very well be worth it. Whichever IKEA peg board best fits your need, you're looking at a unique, affordable office option.