Autonomous ErgoChair Curve Review: All-Day Office Chair Comfort

The ErgoChair Curve arrived very well-packed, with many of the pieces covered in an anti-scratch cushion wrap and then in bubble wrap. Assembling the ErgoChair Curve was fairly simple, just like any old office chair.

After attaching the wheels to the base and inserting the gas lift, the two armrests get attached to the underside of the seat cushion. While the instructions here were fairly clear, the armrests are designed to attach in a way that allows you to customize the distance the armrests are from the chair seat, depending on where you hold the armrest in place while tightening.

Because of this, you have to be careful when installing the armrests, making sure that they're even before proceeding. After initially assembling the chair, the armrests were uneven by about half an inch. Despite taking the armrests off and re-attaching them carefully, they are still uneven by roughly a quarter of an inch. It's not super noticeable while using the chair, but still annoying that the assembly doesn't account for this potential discrepancy.

Once the armrests are attached to the chair seat, you attach the back piece to the seat and slide everything onto the gas lift. The final and most difficult instruction is to install the neckrest at the top of the chair. There's a thin plastic piece at the base of the neckrest that's supposed to simply slide into the open slot at the top of the chair's back, but it didn't go in smoothly at all. It took a lot of effort to push the neckrest into place, likely due to some hard plastic that wasn't filed down enough, and it chipped the white paint at the top of the back piece.