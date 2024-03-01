5 iPhone Apps To Help You Focus And Minimize Distractions

If you're looking to cut down on the amount of time you spend staring at your iPhone's screen, Opal is an app you should definitely consider downloading. Developed by Opal OS, the free app has a solid rating of 4.7 stars on the Apple App Store. Opal claims that 94% of its user base are less distracted, 93% have seen an increase in their productivity, 90% noticed an improvement in their mental health, and 79% save a minimum of one hour daily.

Upon launching Opal for the first time, you'll initially be asked what your daily average screen time is, your age, occupation, and then the app will give you a reality check. Opal converts the hours spent on your iPhone daily into the equivalent number of days and projects the potential years you'll spend on your phone if your current screen time usage habits persist. After delivering the bad news, depending on your screen time usage, Opal will let you know that it can help you reduce the number of years you'll spend distracted on your device and help you re-direct that time where it matters. To do so, Opal will need to access your iPhone's Screen Time settings.

Once it analyzes your Screen Time, Opal will give you a personalized report detailing how it can help you. This will include information like the potential number of days you can save this year, along with the percentage by which you can reduce both work-hour distractions and daily screen time. To help you achieve these goals, Opal restricts your access to apps on your iPhone while you focus, depending on the time you set. All in all, Opal is an app you should have if you've been directing your efforts toward minimizing your iPhone overuse.