10 Retro-Inspired Gadgets On Amazon That Scream 1980s

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The 1980s was a period of rapid development across so many industries, with technology at the forefront of almost all of them. While earlier decades had also seen huge strides, the countless different products released in the '80s fill it with so much nostalgia 40 years down the line. This was the first time that high-end tech was readily available for the general public, spearheading the world we live in today.

It's not only the product capability that makes the 1980s so nostalgic; the bold, vibrant design that that swept over the time period made everything feel even more cutting-edge and simply cooler. You don't even have to experience it to feel it thanks to how distinct the aesthetic was. Whether it's PCs or video game consoles, things have progressed quite a lot since the '80s. Thankfully, though, there are so many different modern gadgets that capture the spirit of the decade, alongside some iconic products still in production today. Here's a closer look at 10 of these gadgets that are available on Amazon that just scream 1980s vibes.