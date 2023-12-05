Atari 2600 Plus Review: Updated Retro Analog Gaming For Better Or For Worse

While the nostalgia is strong in this game system, one has to question just how valuable this setup truly is in 2023. These are, after all, 8-bit games, and in a world of "Genshin Impact," "World of Warcraft," "Call of Duty," and more, how much "fun" is playing "Breakout?"

As it turns out, those games are harder than you might remember. Whether it's the foreign nature of the controllers — when was the last time you moved a joystick with anything but your thumb and found yourself limited to just a single button on a controller, after all — some of these games are downright tricky, and it's not just because you lost the 40-year old manual of how to play the darn thing.

You see, unlike modern games, most of which come with an introductory "here's how to play this game" walkthrough, original Atari games didn't have that. So when you're playing "Yar's Revenge" and you see that rectangle coming toward you, you rightly dodge it. When your gun takes a chunk out of the shield surrounding the bad guy, you rightly figure out that you have to blast away the shield to get to the boss underneath. But how in the good green heck are you supposed to know that to destroy the boss, you first have to go touch it, which activates a missile, and then press the button to launch the missile across the screen and get out of its way as it hurtles toward the boss?

Fortunately, one thing that is around today that wasn't back in the 1980s is the internet — and decades of fans of these games have made sure you'll have a fighting chance at understanding what's going on in each game if you're lost.