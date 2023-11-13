How To Repurpose Your Home's Old Tech (And Why You Should)

The concept of an alarm clock may seem dated, but bear with us. We're not saying that you should hit up Goodwill for a faux-wood-paneled plastic timepiece with a retina-burning red digital readout and an impossible-to-tune analog FM dial. What we are suggesting is that maybe it would be a little easier to fall asleep if the constant draw of an update from every social media service wasn't always within arm's reach.

Many folks don't like the idea of their smartphone hanging around the bedroom while they try to get some sleep. It's hard enough to disconnect from the world without having that constant line of communication open at one's bedside. While most current devices have a Do Not Disturb function, Americans check their phones 144 times a day on average –- a habit that many of us aren't breaking anytime soon. An interruption in sleep can quickly lead to a quick check of the phone and lost rest as a result.

A great way around that is to use an older phone as an alarm while charging the primary device in another room. This allows the user to still have a reliable way to wake up or fall asleep without the worry of receiving a status update from an ex at 3 A.M. –- especially if all other functions of your new alarm/phone are disabled.