This Country Is Officially Banning The Use Of Portable Power Banks On Flights

We all know that you can't bring a box cutter or a baseball bat onto a plane, but it can be hard to keep up with some of the restrictions on electronic items from airlines, especially on international flights. In the U.S., the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) allows you to carry on antlers and shock collars for pets, but cast iron skillets and snow cleats are a no-go.

When it comes to electronics, you should definitely do a quick Google search before you board your flight. The rules are ever-changing and it can be difficult to keep up. Almost all of us travel with our smart phones, and many of us also pack tablets, laptops, and other electronics, along with portable power banks to keep those items charged while we travel. In 2025, TSA prohibited portable chargers and power banks in checked luggage due to the lithium-ion batteries those items use, but another country is taking it a step further.

Beginning on April 24, 2026, Japan will no longer allow the use of portable power banks and chargers on all commercial flights to and from Japan. Though passengers can still pack up to two of them per person in carry-on bags, travelers are not allowed to use them to recharge phones. They are also prohibited from charging any device with a lithium-ion battery using power outlets inside the plane. The concern is that power banks and other items with these batteries may overheat and catch fire.