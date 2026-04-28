This Country Is Officially Banning The Use Of Portable Power Banks On Flights
We all know that you can't bring a box cutter or a baseball bat onto a plane, but it can be hard to keep up with some of the restrictions on electronic items from airlines, especially on international flights. In the U.S., the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) allows you to carry on antlers and shock collars for pets, but cast iron skillets and snow cleats are a no-go.
When it comes to electronics, you should definitely do a quick Google search before you board your flight. The rules are ever-changing and it can be difficult to keep up. Almost all of us travel with our smart phones, and many of us also pack tablets, laptops, and other electronics, along with portable power banks to keep those items charged while we travel. In 2025, TSA prohibited portable chargers and power banks in checked luggage due to the lithium-ion batteries those items use, but another country is taking it a step further.
Beginning on April 24, 2026, Japan will no longer allow the use of portable power banks and chargers on all commercial flights to and from Japan. Though passengers can still pack up to two of them per person in carry-on bags, travelers are not allowed to use them to recharge phones. They are also prohibited from charging any device with a lithium-ion battery using power outlets inside the plane. The concern is that power banks and other items with these batteries may overheat and catch fire.
More and more authorities have been restricting power banks on planes
You may be frustrated to learn that you can't charge your devices, including your smart phone, on commercial flights into and out of Japan. However, the decision was made to improve safety. In the U.S. alone, there have been 717 verified incidents aboard airplanes since 2006 that were caused by lithium-ion batteries, including 281 that were caused by batteries or battery packs. These incidents involve smoke, fire, or extreme heat. In one such incident caused by a passenger's personal device in 2025, a cabin fire broke out on an American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Phoenix, forcing an emergency landing in Washington, D.C.
Japan reported 123 incidents involving batteries in 2024, which represents a 160% increase since 2020. The country's new regulations were made in response to revised international standards from the International Civil Aviation Organization, a specialized United Nations agency that "helps 193 countries to cooperate together and share their skies to their mutual benefit."
In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) limits passengers to carrying two spare batteries or power banks per person, and individual airlines may have additional rules and limitations. For example, Southwest Airlines limits passengers to one power bank that cannot be placed in the overhead bin and cannot be charged with in-seat power. If you plan to fly with a power bank, be sure to check your airline's rules and regulations prior to traveling.