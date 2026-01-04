Your Power Bank Could Be A Problem On Southwest Airlines Flights

When packing for a trip, many people don't neglect to bring a portable power bank. If your phone dies mid-flight, it's bound to cause a few headaches at the gate, so it's common for travelers to juice up in the air using an external battery bank. In fact, the portable power bank market is a multi-billion-dollar industry according to market research from Credence, highlighting how common these devices are.

But new rules from Southwest are going beyond TSA rules on electronics to take power away from fliers in more ways than one. In May, the airline put new rules into effect that govern how portable chargers and power banks must be stored and when and how they can be used during a flight. The rules allow for up to 20 "spare batteries," which include power banks, portable chargers, and external batteries and chargers for mobile devices. They must be packed either in your carry-on or stored on your person, and they must not exceed 100 watt-hours (which is quite a lot of juice, to be clear — more than double the capacity of a standard, 10,000 milliamp-hour battery pack). But the real kicker for many travelers could be the new requirement that portable power banks must be visible while in use.

While stored, Southwest requires battery banks to have their ports covered. If you want to top up your phone or laptop during a flight, however, you'll need to find an open space away from your bag. Here's how to navigate these rules the next time you fly with Southwest.