5 Mini Gadgets You Can Find At IKEA
IKEA is the first stop for many people when shopping for a new piece of sleek, minimalist furniture, a little piece of home decor, major appliances, and practically everything in between. There's a great mix of high-quality, affordable IKEA products worth buying for every room inside and outside your home. And if lunchtime rolls around and you're not done shopping yet, there's even a spot to grab a bite to eat within each store.
The store's vast nature can be fantastic if you're trying to furnish a new home or redecorate an entire room, but if you just have some money burning a hole in your pocket or you're looking for something small to refresh your space, Ikea's seemingly infinite interior can be overwhelming. Shopping online ahead of time can guide you to some of the most highly rated gadgets at Ikea, helping you spend less time wandering around the store and, therefore, less money overall. If you need some ideas, here are our favorite five mini tech gadgets among the plethora of little bits and bobs you can pick up at Ikea right now.
Trixig Screwdriver
If you don't have enough space in your home or garage to store a cordless drill, opt for a smaller cordless screwdriver instead. It offers similar functionality at a fraction of the size. The mini $30 Trixig Screwdriver measures just 6.5 x 5.3 x 1.7 inches, a compact size that fits easily in a kitchen drawer, a bathroom cabinet, or even a nightstand. Despite its small form factor, it still has enough power to make common tasks easier, such as hanging pictures, performing repairs, and assembling furniture.
This mini screwdriver also features a helpful built-in LED light to help you work more efficiently in dimmer areas, a magnet towards the top to hold bits, screws, and other small metal pieces in place, and a rubber handle that's easy to grip and comfortable to hold for long periods. It takes about five hours for the screwdriver to fully charge via a USB-C to USB-C cable, which costs $4 separately. The screwdriver doesn't come with any bits by default, either, so you'll need to buy the Trixig 20-Piece Drill and Bit Set for an extra $9.
Varmfront Portable Charger
One of the best mini gadgets you can grab at IKEA is the $23 Varmfront Portable Charger, a perfectly petite 5,200 mAh power bank that can charge up to two devices at the same time, one via a USB-A port and another via a USB-C port. With up to 12 watts of charging power, the USB-C port is capable of fast charging most tablets and some smartphones. The power bank can automatically detect the charging power each device needs and adjust its output accordingly.
The USB-C port can also be used to charge the tiny power bank back up to max capacity. Above the two charging ports, there are four LED indicators that show how much power it has left while actively charging devices and how close it is to fully charged when plugged in. Beyond the automatic power output feature, this portable charger has built-in protections against overheating, short circuits, and overcurrent. The only catch? It doesn't come with any cables, so you'll need to carry along your own charging cables for your devices.
Vappeby Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
If you have less than $20 to spend at IKEA and you love music, check out the Vappeby Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker. This pocket-sized speaker measures just 3 x 3 x 2 inches and has an IP67 waterproof rating, two features that make it an ideal pick as a shower audio solution, a pool companion, or a clipable speaker for a backpack on your next hike. IKEA does note that sound quality can temporarily be muffled if it's soaked in water, but after the water is gone, it'll return to normal.
You can connect the speaker to your phone, tablet, computer, or any other device via Bluetooth, or pair two speakers to create a stereo sound experience. According to user reviews, the sound quality is pretty great, especially considering how small the speaker is. On a single charge, this little speaker's battery can last up to 80 hours, at least when playing audio at around 50%. Like many other mini gadgets at IKEA, the speaker doesn't come with a USB power adapter or a USB-C cable by default, so you'll need to buy them separately if you don't already have them.
Nävlinge LED Clamp Spotlight
For anyone who needs a little extra targeted light around the bed or their desk, the Nävlinge LED Clamp Spotlight is a great find at IKEA. You can clamp it anywhere there's a thin area between ⅓ of an inch and ¾ inches, as long as it's close enough to an outlet. Once you have it where you want it, you can adjust the lamp's arm and head as needed by bending or tilting them.
It comes with a built-in, warm white LED light (2,700 Kelvin) that IKEA estimates will last about 25,000 hours, or roughly 20 years if the lamp is on for an average of three hours each day. With a slim design, it doesn't take up much space wherever you set it up, and its minimalist look fits in with most room decor easily. If you're not a fan of the white shade, you can opt for an all-black option or a color scheme with a purple cable and gooseneck and a dark green lamp head and clamp.
Nordmärke Cork USB Charger
The Nordmärke Cork USB Charger is helpful to set up on a nightstand or a side table next to your couch, especially if you have multiple devices to regularly keep charged. With cork wrapped around the charger's sides, it looks like a decorative coaster from afar. Or, you can even choose to build the USB charger directly into a piece of furniture. The cable between the charger and the wall socket is just over six feet, giving you plenty of leeway if there's no nearby outlet.
This mini IKEA gadget features three USB-A ports, each capable of delivering up to 2.4 amps. Altogether, the charger's capable of a max output of 3.4 amps, or about 17 watts, in total. This will charge devices pretty fast, but some modern devices support much faster charging. For example, Apple's iPhone 17 supports charging up to 50% in just 20 minutes with a 40-watt charger. It'll automatically detect how much power each device needs to charge efficiently and protect against overcurrent, short-circuit, and overheating risks.