5 High Quality (And Cheap) Ikea Products Users Say Are Actually Worth Buying
Ikea has long held a reputation as an affordable place to buy minimalist furniture and space-efficient storage solutions. This combination of traits plays into the company's philosophy of "Democratic Design." According to Ikea, this design standard has five dimensions: "function, form, quality, sustainability, and low price," stating that, "With each principle considered, a design should be considered democratic."
Yet while quality is counted as one of the key pillars of Ikea's Democratic Design philosophy, the company isn't always known for making products that are particularly sturdy or long-lasting when compared to those manufactured by more high-end brands. The problem often comes down to the materials Ikea uses in order to keep its products affordable. Materials like veneered particle board and polyurethane foam are often employed in the construction of the company's products. These are relatively cheap, and although they can be quite effective in the short term, they don't always stand the test of time as well as more premium materials might. Many of us have owned a couch composed of these materials that had the cushions start to give out in a few short years, or else purchased a bookshelf that had the peg holes start to crumble and cease to bear weight.
All that said, there are a few products that Ikea sells that are both cheap and high quality. By taking a look at Ikea's highest-rated gadgets, furniture, and other items and seeing what customers have had to say about them, we can get a much better idea about which of the company's products are actually worth buying.
RÅSKOG Utility Cart
If your biggest concern is getting a product that's made of sturdy material, then you might want to consider something made of steel. The RÅSKOG is a utility cart that comes in two sizes. The smaller model is 11" x 15" x 24" and retails for $29.99, while the larger version is 13 ¾" x 17 ¾" x 30 ⅜" and goes for $39.99. Both of them have three vertically stacked shelves connected by a basic tube chassis and are mounted on a set of four lockable castors. The shelves and the tubing that serve as the frames for these carts are composed of epoxy powder-coated steel. This makes the entire structure simultaneously very sturdy and very easy to keep clean. You might also expect that the epoxy powder will add an element of rust resistance, though the fasteners and the casters do not have this coating, and Ikea specifically notes that it is intended for indoor use only. They're each available in three colors, though the options vary by size.
The smaller version of the cart has received 292 reviews on the Ikea website thus far and has a weighted score of 4.5 out of 5. Meanwhile, the larger model has over 550 reviews and enjoys a 4.6, making it one of the most highly reviewed of the more popular products on the site. Several of the reviews report that the carts are exceptionally sturdy and well-made, with reviewers citing their usefulness as toiletry carts, crafts carts, nursery carts, and several other versatile utilities. There have been some complaints from users who seem disappointed that the new designs aren't as large or versatile as previous RÅSKOG carts, but the general consensus seems to be that they're very well constructed.
BERGENES Phone and Tablet Holder
There are a lot of phone and tablet holders on the market that are made of cheap plastic that's easily breakable and far too light to support much weight without tipping over. The BERGENES Phone and Tablet Holder is a much sturdier alternative. It's also a great bang-for-your-buck at just $4.99.
This tablet stand is made of bamboo coated in a clear acrylic lacquer. It has a simple design that will appeal to tech enthusiasts seeking to furnish a home office, consisting of a simple base with angled cutouts on either side to hold your phones and tablets. There is a thinner, ⅜-inch cutout on one side, and a thicker 7/16-inch cutout on the other. Ikea states it's "Suitable for mobile phones/tablets up to 11 inches", and that "the two slots fit most devices – even with the cover on."
This simple stand has a 4.4 out of 5 on the company site, aggregated from over 3,800 reviews, with product quality and value in particular both receiving a 4.6. Customers seem to love its simple, yet sleek design and the quality of the wood. There is one significant complaint that's worth mentioning, however. Several customers have reported that, despite Ikea's claims, even the larger slot is too narrow for their devices when they have cases on. It's unclear if this is due to an increase in the size of newer devices or if these reviews are just from people with particularly thick cases. Just to be safe, though, you might want to measure the width of your device prior to purchase to ensure that it will fit. Those who want something bigger might prefer the company's VIVALLA tablet stand, which is a little pricier but has also received excellent reviews.
SKÅDIS Pegboard
A lot of Ikea furniture is made from particleboard, which is made of larger wood particles that are mixed with adhesives. These are lighter, but more prone to crumbling and breakage than other forms of processed wood. Fiberboard is also an engineered wood product, but it's made from finer wood particles mixed with resin and bonded under pressure, making a much stronger and more durable final product. This distinction is particularly important when looking at products that are going to experience a lot of wear and tear.
The SKÅDIS Pegboard sold at Ikea is made of fiberboard. It comes in three colors: black, white, or a natural wood color with a clear acrylic lacquer. The board also comes in three sizes. There's a 14 ¼" x 22" one for $14.99, a 22" x 22" one for $19.99, and a 30" x 22" one for $23.99. Each of these comes with mounting hardware. Ikea also sells a wide range of pegboard accessories as part of the SKÅDIS line. There are basic hooks, clips, shelves, elastic cords, and storage baskets that are all very affordable, making it an efficient, customizable, and economical storage solution. You can even use it to store a few of the home improvement products Ikea sells in-house.
The Skadis Pegboard has a 4.6 out of 5 on the Ikea site, with the same score for product quality. Most customers seem to find them quite sturdy and really enjoyed the versatility of the available accessory line, though some have commented that the acrylic pant scratches easily. Others, who seemed to believe that the boards would be plastic, reported disappointment that they were painted fiberboard. Others noted frustration that the included hardware only allows the boards to be mounted in a single orientation.
LÄTT Children's Table
Another generally well-regarded product that Ikea sells is the LÄTT Children's Table. This is a small, rectangular, wooden table with a slightly raised lip around the surface that comes with two wooden chairs. The tabletop and chair seats are both made of fiberboard coated in white paperfoil, making it easy to clean with a damp cloth and mild cleaner. As most parents will probably tell you, this easy cleanup is a big pro, considering the table is exclusively designed for small children. Meanwhile, the legs and frame of the entire set are made of solid pine. This table might not exactly be of heirloom quality, but it should still be plenty sturdy for use as an arts and crafts space. Best of all, the full set retails for just $49.99.
The table set has a 4.6 out of 5 on the Ikea site, with a 4.4 for quality and a 4.7 for value. Users seem generally impressed with the materials and design, with several commenting that they like that it's easy to clean and doesn't take up too much space in their child's room. Several customers noted that the table lasted years, with some stating it was in use by multiple children for over a decade. That said, two customers noted an issue where one of the chair legs came loose at the fastened joint. This doesn't appear to be an overly common occurrence, but it may be something worth looking out for. Reinforcing the joint with a bit of wood glue might be a good idea to help make the whole thing a bit more secure if you want a bit more peace of mind, but still want to take advantage of the tremendous value.
RITVA Curtains
Another affordable line of Ikea products that customers have praised for their quality and value is the RITVA Curtain sets. These are machine washable and made of 100% cotton. They reduce the amount of incoming light without completely blocking it, simultaneously granting privacy and mild illumination. The curtains are sold in pairs, and all of them come in either black or white. All of the sets are 57 inches wide, but they come in four different lengths. The 65-inch curtains are $24.99, the 84-inch ones are $34.99, the 98-inch ones are $39.99, and the 118-inch ones are $59.99. Anyone who's ever had to replace their curtains before knows that all of these prices are pretty reasonable when compared to other curtains of a similar size. They should work with most standard curtain rods, but Ikea also recommends pairing them with the VIDGA single track set.
The RITVA Curtain sets have a collective 4.6 out of 5 on the Ikea website, with a matching rating for product quality and a 4.7 for value. There are numerous reviews praising the design and construction of the curtains. Several of them were particularly complementary on the curtain's ability to diffuse light without completely blocking it. There were a significant number of complaints about shrinkage. One customer complained that a pair of 65-inch curtains shrank to 61 inches after the first wash. Another claimed that matching sets of curtains shrank at different rates, so some ended up shorter than others. This might not be a deal-breaker for most buyers, but it is something to keep in mind when choosing curtain lengths. You might also consider air drying them, if possible, in order to reduce shrinkage.
Our Methodology
I've been building furniture for several years and am intimately familiar with most of the materials discussed in this piece. This has given me some insight into the metals, woods, and textiles that Ikea uses in the production of its products, which helped guide me in the selection of these pieces and the reasoning as to why their construction may have been so well regarded by users.
In constructing this article, I started by taking a look at the best-selling and highest-rated products that Ikea has listed on its digital storefront, paying special attention to products that were exceptionally affordable when compared to similar items manufactured by competing brands and those that were made using materials that are more durable and high-quality.
Once I had my list, I examined the specifications and features of these products and made an effort to break down why these particular items might be particularly enticing to customers seeking build quality. I also looked at individual customer reviews to ensure that most customers are generally satisfied with the products' overall designs. I also looked for repeated complaints regarding quality and design so that I could mention them and make readers aware of any issues that they might encounter should they decide to purchase one of these items for themselves. This way, buyers can make informed decisions.