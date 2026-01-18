5 High Quality (And Cheap) Ikea Products Users Say Are Actually Worth Buying

Ikea has long held a reputation as an affordable place to buy minimalist furniture and space-efficient storage solutions. This combination of traits plays into the company's philosophy of "Democratic Design." According to Ikea, this design standard has five dimensions: "function, form, quality, sustainability, and low price," stating that, "With each principle considered, a design should be considered democratic."

Yet while quality is counted as one of the key pillars of Ikea's Democratic Design philosophy, the company isn't always known for making products that are particularly sturdy or long-lasting when compared to those manufactured by more high-end brands. The problem often comes down to the materials Ikea uses in order to keep its products affordable. Materials like veneered particle board and polyurethane foam are often employed in the construction of the company's products. These are relatively cheap, and although they can be quite effective in the short term, they don't always stand the test of time as well as more premium materials might. Many of us have owned a couch composed of these materials that had the cushions start to give out in a few short years, or else purchased a bookshelf that had the peg holes start to crumble and cease to bear weight.

All that said, there are a few products that Ikea sells that are both cheap and high quality. By taking a look at Ikea's highest-rated gadgets, furniture, and other items and seeing what customers have had to say about them, we can get a much better idea about which of the company's products are actually worth buying.