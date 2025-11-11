5 Ikea Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed

Ikea is one of the most fun retail stores in the world. You can buy virtually anything there, from home goods to textiles and furniture (and meatballs). It is not only possible, but easy to furnish almost an entire home using Ikea's selection. The brand even sells some pretty cool electronics like Bluetooth-equipped lamps and induction cooktops. The brand has a design and planning tool to help you visualize how furniture and other products will look in your home. In short, it's a good place to spend an afternoon if you need to fill out your home.

The Swedish retail giant has no intention of stopping when it comes to filling out its product library. Over the last decade, it started dipping its toes in other products, such as its smart home lineup, which includes smart light bulbs, plugs, and motorized smart blinds. Ikea has also explored the home improvement category with some tools that are surprisingly affordable. Don't get us wrong, Ikea's home improvement products aren't competing with the best tools you can buy, but that doesn't make them bad by any stretch.

If you're in the market for some home improvement products and have a trip planned to your local Ikea, here are a few products you may not know you can buy at Ikea. After all, the brand's lineup is so vast that there are probably a hundred things in there you didn't know they had. That's half the fun of shopping at Ikea.