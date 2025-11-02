5 Android Phones To Avoid In 2025 (And What To Buy Instead)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unlike Apple — which only launches a few phones every year — most Android OEMs launch several models of their smartphones, aimed at various types of consumers. There are budget phones for price-conscious buyers, mid-range devices for those who seek the best value, and flagships that cater to consumers who want the absolute best cameras, performance, and other features. With several brands launching multiple phones in each category, it gets difficult for the average consumer to decide which phone they should buy. To add to the dilemma, brands heavily market certain new features on their devices that often end up being gimmicks. Since we don't want you to fall prey to brand marketing hype, we decided to put together a list of Android smartphones to avoid buying in 2025.

These are smartphones that are either not worth recommending at their price points or fall short of offerings from competing brands. While the phones may not be bad per se when viewed in isolation, they may be lacking in certain areas when compared to other smartphones in the segment. Having used tons of phones in 2025, we at SlashGear have a fair idea of which smartphones live up to the hype and provide excellent value, and which ones end up being rather disappointing, with no real upgrades compared to the previous year's version.