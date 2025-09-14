5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Features That Convinced Me To Switch To A Foldable

I've been reviewing smartphones for close to eight years now. Throughout this tenure, smartphones have certainly evolved in several aspects such as displays, camera sensors, and battery technology. Alongside these improvements, foldable smartphones have become mainstream, with several manufacturers jumping onto the bandwagon after Samsung debuted the original Galaxy Fold in 2019. I've had the opportunity to use several of these folding phones, from all the generations of Samsung's foldables to those by Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, Honor, and Google. While there have been marked improvements to thickness, weight, and software features with every iteration, I've never been convinced to switch to a foldable as my daily driver. The primary reason was that foldables felt too different compared with standard slab phones — until now.

Right from holding and using the phone to when it was in my pocket, most folding phones felt rather bulky and heavy. They made my pinky finger sore, and it almost felt like I was using two phones stacked on top of each other. Owing to this, I was quite skeptical of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, despite the brand shaving off quite a few millimeters of thickness. Once I got my hands on it, though, I was blown away by how comfortable the phone felt to hold. Along with the excellent build, what impressed me most about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was the way its different elements come together to create a cohesive experience.