A Battery Revolution Is Coming, But It's Not The One You're Thinking Of

In the past couple of years, we have seen a monumental shift in the battery technology employed in mass-market machines and gadgets. In the automobile segment, the likes of Volkswagen and Nissan have made bets on solid-state batteries, while smartphone makers have achieved a dramatic gain in battery capacity with silicon-carbide material in phones such as the OnePlus 13. Yet, there is another innovation that is showing immense promise, one where performance gains are accompanied by the all-too-crucial longevity aspect and energy density.

The breakthrough in question is tied to lithium-sulfur batteries. In a new research published in the Advanced Science journal, researchers from Korea have described the development of large-area, high-capacity battery prototypes that deliver an energy density eight times higher than a lithium-ion battery. But that's not even the most promising part. The researchers from the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI) and the National Research Council of Science & Technology created a unique system that controls the dissolution and diffusion of lithium polysulfides.

The latter has been a crucial hurdle in the development of lithium-sulfur batteries on a commercial scale so far. Lithium polysulfides are produced as an intermediary chemical during the charge-discharge process, leading to degradation over time. To combat the problem, the team developed a material called single-walled CNT to stabilize the cathode and reduce the sulfur loss. The researchers were subsequently able to create a pouch-type lithium-sulfur battery prototype with a 1,000mAh battery, nearly one-fifth the size of a typical smartphone battery, but with much higher energy density.

