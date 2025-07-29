Are Cheap Android Phones Really Worse Than Expensive Models?

Launched in 2017 at a price point of $1000, the iPhone X unlocked a new tier of smartphones — reserved for the highest-end ultra-flagships. Other brands soon followed, and now we have an assortment of expensive smartphones priced north of a thousand dollars. The Galaxy S25 Ultra that we reviewed, for example, is a solid contender to the iPhone 16 Pro Max — both of which retail for well over $1000. Then there's the entirely different category of foldable smartphones, which are often priced even higher.

Though it's true that you get the best of the best when you pay for a company's flagship, not everyone is comfortable spending so much on a smartphone. Statistics back this up as well — the iPhone 15 was the best-selling smartphone model in the United States in 2024 — despite it not being the best that Apple had to offer. Competition in the budget-friendly space is often tighter, with manufacturers looking to cram in as many features as they can while maintaining aggressive pricing.

You can buy new entry-level smartphones for less than $200, but these models typically use the bare minimum bits of hardware that make up a functional phone — it would be unfair to even try comparing them to expensive flagships. That said, mid-range offerings from brands like OnePlus, Nothing, and Xiaomi are known for their immense performance-per-dollar value — often making you second-guess whether it's worth spending twice as much for a flagship model.