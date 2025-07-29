5 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Smartphones That Are Still Worth Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Shopping for a smartphone that doesn't burn a hole in the wallet? Chances are, you've been scrolling endlessly and comparing specs, debating between a discounted flagship from 2022, a newer mid-ranger, or even considering a used model to save a few extra bucks. Thankfully, you no longer need to compromise. Whether it's performance, battery life, great cameras, or long-term updates, the budget smartphone market has significantly improved.
Right now, for around $500, buyers can get a whole lot of phone, and not just in screen size. You'll find devices with smooth 120-Hertz displays, powerful processors that can run any app or game, fast charging, and even some AI smarts thrown in. From Android loyalists to iPhone fans who don't want to overspend, there's something for everyone.
If the goal is to spend smart and still walk away with a phone that holds up for the next few years, these are the ones that are absolutely worth checking out.
Google Pixel 9a
The Google Pixel 9a makes a strong case for not needing to spend top dollar for a premium experience. At around $499, it delivers a flagship-tier camera, smart software, and solid performance, which we felt in our review makes it perfect for anyone who values great photos, fluid UI, and timely updates.
The highlight of any Pixel device, including the 9a, is the camera. Despite being a budget model, it's powered by the same AI camera magic that you'd find in its pricier siblings. You get all the flashy AI features like Night Sight, Super Res Zoom, Astrophotography, and the mind-blowing Magic Editor. That means crystal-clear portraits, balanced low-light shots, and the ability to edit images with Google's AI. Performance-wise, the Pixel 9a is no slouch either. It's powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip, which is built for both speed and smarts. It's great for everyday usage, multitasking is smooth, and on-device AI features like Live Translate or Recorder with real-time transcription are super useful.
The 6.3-inch OLED screen is crisp and colorful, and while it's not the brightest in the sunniest conditions, it gets the job done. Battery life is also solid, lasting a full day with moderate use. In addition to Google's excellent software support, which includes three years of OS updates and five years of security patches, this phone is an easy recommendation. If a reliable, smart, and camera-first phone is on your wish list, the Pixel 9a checks all the boxes.
OnePlus 13R
The OnePlus 13R is one of those rare Android phones that punches way above its price tag. Priced at around $500, it offers what many flagships still struggle with: blazing-fast performance, massive battery life, and a silky-smooth display. For buyers looking for raw power and endurance on a budget, this phone is a no-brainer.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood is the same chip that powers some phones priced at over $1,000. That means faster app loading, effortless gaming, and smooth multitasking without any hiccups. Whether it's graphic-heavy games like Genshin Impact or juggling multiple social media platforms, the 13R takes it all in stride. However, that's not all. The 6,000mAh battery on this thing is a beast. While most phones struggle to last a full day with heavy use, this one can manage two, as noted in our review. And when it's time to juice up, the super-fast 55-watt wired charging gets the phone from 0 to 100 in about 40 minutes.
Then there's the display. The 120-Hertz AMOLED panel is large, bright, and vibrant, making everything from scrolling through social media to binge-watching Netflix look and feel premium. As for the camera, while the tuning might not be up to everyone's taste, it's reliable enough for casual photography. What really makes the OnePlus 13R shine is its speed, battery, and fluidity. If you want flagship-like responsiveness without emptying your wallet, this phone is your guy.
Moto G Stylus (2025)
If you're the type who likes to jot down quick notes, doodle on the go, or just appreciates having more screen control with a stylus, the Moto G Stylus (2025) might just be your perfect budget companion. Priced around $399, this phone is packed with genuinely useful features that are rare in this price segment, especially that handy built-in stylus.
Let's talk screen first. The 6.7-inch pOLED panel is bright, colorful, and actually viewable outdoors, thanks to its 3,000+ nit peak brightness. Whether it's reading emails on the go or watching videos during lunch breaks, the experience feels surprisingly premium. It also runs at a smooth 120-Hertz refresh rate, making scrolling feel snappy and modern. Under the hood, Motorola has packed a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip with eight gigabytes of RAM, which is more than enough for most day-to-day tasks. Sure, the stylus has nothing fancy about it, as noted in our review, but it makes note-taking easier.
With a 5,000mAh cell and 68-watt fast charging, it not only lasts all day but charges up quickly when needed. Oh, and there's even wireless charging here, which isn't something that you usually find on smartphones in this price segment. Camera-wise, the 50MP Sony LYTIA main sensor delivers pretty decent shots in daylight, and the ultrawide is handy for group shots or scenery. Add in a clean Android experience and a surprisingly durable build with an IP68 rating, and you've got a device that overdelivers for its price.
Nothing Phone (3a)
While most flagships look pretty, budget devices usually look pretty boring. Unless you're looking at the Nothing Phone (3a). While it's not as flashy as the Nothing Phone 3, its unique design, clean software, and surprisingly solid hardware still make it a great pick for anyone who wants to stand out without overspending.
Aesthetics aside, the Phone (3a) is a surprise powerhouse, too. The 6.77-inch AMOLED display is big, sharp, and smooth thanks to its 120-Hertz refresh rate. Inside, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 paired with 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256-gigabyte storage handles daily tasks with ease and keeps the experience fluid. You also get a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging that gets you through the day comfortably. As for the cameras, the dual 50MP setup (wide + ultrawide) delivers clean, colorful shots in good lighting. It's not flagship-grade, but it's more than enough for everyday use.
It's worth noting that, despite how good the device is, its U.S. carrier support isn't perfect. The Phone (3a) lacks full U.S. band support, wherein T-Mobile users may face limited LTE/5G. Also, while Verizon and AT&T work better, they might still need some setup tweaks. That said, if you're okay with that caveat and want a budget phone that feels fresh and thoughtfully designed, the Nothing Phone (3a) is a great pick. While the Pro variant is even better, it's tough to find that at MSRP, so the 3a is still your best bet for value.
Apple iPhone 16e
Before you say anything, yes, the iPhone 16e costs $599, which is technically a bit over what most folks consider budget. But hear us out: It's absolutely worth stretching for, especially if you're sticking with the Apple ecosystem or want a future-ready iPhone that won't need replacing anytime soon.
The 16e is powered by the same A18 chip found in the regular iPhone 16, meaning it'll handle anything iOS throws its way for years. It also supports Apple Intelligence, Apple's new suite of AI features, giving it a serious edge over older models like the iPhone 14. As noted in our review, this makes the 16e not just a good budget pick, but one of the smartest long-term investments in Apple's current lineup. You get a stunning 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, USB-C, and the new Action Button, all in a sleek, familiar design. The 48MP main camera captures crisp shots in both day and night, and the 2x lossless zoom makes casual photography feel professional without needing multiple lenses.
Battery life is also a win, with Apple claiming it's the best ever for a 6.1-inch iPhone, and in real-world use, it easily lasts a full day or more. Sure, there's no MagSafe or ultra-wide camera, but for most users, the essentials are more than covered. If you plan to keep your phone for the next 3–5 years, the iPhone 16e is a smarter and, frankly, better buy than many older, similarly priced options.