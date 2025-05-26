10 Phone Models Worth Buying Used

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smartphones are getting increasingly expensive every year, thanks to inflation and rising component costs. As a result, a top-of-the-line flagship from most mainstream brands will set you back at least $1,000 — a price that's rather high for most consumers. Owing to this, used smartphones are generally a good way to get your hands on the latest tech — without paying top bucks. It's also a smart way to get a better phone for your budget. For instance, you can pick up last year's flagship in used condition for about $600 instead of buying a brand-new mid-range device from the current year, and the flagship will, more often than not, outperform the mid-ranger in every department. Additionally, purchasing a used device contributes to the environment by reducing e-waste and generating less plastic and paper.

Advertisement

Considering these benefits, you may be inclined to pick up a used or refurbished smartphone instead of a brand-new one. But since there are a ton of options in the market, you may be confused about which phone to choose. With smartphones, there's unfortunately no such thing as one size fits all. Everyone has different requirements for their devices. Photography enthusiasts may want a phone with a great camera, while those who consume a lot of media would prefer the best screen. So, we've put together a list of the best smartphones that are worth buying used. We've recommended options that cater to a wide range of users with different priorities. We've also made sure to include phones across various price points to ensure there's something for everyone.

Advertisement