Samsung Galaxy A55 Vs. A54: What's The Difference Between These Phone Models?
Samsung Galaxy A55, also known as the Galaxy A55 5G, was launched in March 2024. This release was a full year after the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which was launched as a mid-range offering in March 2023. There are some differences between the two phones, constituting a choice for consumers looking to buy their next Samsung Android smartphone. Before we begin, we must point out that neither of the phones is currently available via Samsung in the U.S., and the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G isn't imminently planned to launch in the country. This means that while at the time of writing the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is still officially available via carriers in the U.S., the Galaxy A55 5G isn't.
Despite the Galaxy A55 5G being released in 2024, it's currently cheaper than the Galaxy A54 5G. At the time of writing, the Galaxy A55 5G starts at approximately $556.00 in the U.K., while the Galaxy A54 5G starts at approximately $568.70. We are using official Samsung U.K. pricing to give readers a relative price comparison of the two phones from the same trusted retailer, but converting that cost into U.S. dollars.
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has a 6.6-inch (6.4-inch when including the rounded corners) Super AMOLED display, with a 120 Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It is powered by an octa-core CPU (a 4nm Samsung Exynos 1480 SoC as per GSMArena) and has several SKUs, ranging from 128 GB of inbuilt storage and 6 GB of RAM, all the way up to 256 GB of inbuilt storage and 12 GB of RAM. The smartphone supports storage expansion via microSDXC cards, in a hybrid dual-SIM slot configuration, up to 1 TB. In some regions, it is offered with an embedded SIM slot in a single-SIM configuration. It runs Android 14 with Samsung's One UI 6.1 customization on top.
Other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G include a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens, capable of up to 4K @ 30 fps video recording. On the front, the Galaxy A55 5G has a 32-megapixel wide-angle lens camera. The smartphone supports Nano-SIM cards, as well as 5G networks. It features a 5,000 mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 28 hours of video playback time. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and features a USB Type-C jack. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, GPS, and NFC. It weighs in at 213 grams and measures 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone in some markets, but is also available in a single-SIM plus embedded SIM option in others. It out-of-the-box may run Android 13, but is upgradeable to Android 14 with Samsung's One UI 6.1 customization. It has a 6.4-inch (6.3-inch when counting the rounded corners) Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core CPU (a 5nm Samsung Exynos 1380 SoC as per GSMArena).
The smartphone is available in several configurations, starting from 128 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM, going up to 256 GB with 8 GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. As for the front camera, Samsung has chosen a 32-megapixel wide-angle lens offering. The phone is capable of recording video at a 4K resolution up to 30 frames a second.
Like the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, the Galaxy A54 is also a 5G phone. Other connectivity options, as well as storage expandability, dust/water resistance, and battery capacity are completely identical (on paper) to the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, though the rated video playback time is a little lower, at up to 21 hours. Thanks to its smaller display, the smartphone also has smaller dimensions and a lower weight, measuring 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm and weighing in at 202 grams.
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G versus Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Key differences
There are a few differences between the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and the Galaxy A54 5G, with the biggest visible difference being the slightly different screen sizes. The Galaxy A55 5G has a larger display, at 6.6 inches, while the Galaxy A54 5G has a display measuring 6.4 inches. Resolutions are identical however, at 2340 x 1080 pixel (FHD+). If you're interested in gaming or watching videos on a slightly larger display, the Galaxy A55 5G may be the better choice, though the Galaxy A54 5G is smaller and lighter. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G also uses Gorilla Glass Victus+ for screen protection, compared to Gorilla Glass 5 on the Galaxy A54 5G.
Another visual difference is the use of an aluminum frame on the Galaxy A55 5G compared to a plastic frame on the Galaxy A54 5G. On the inside, a major difference between the two smartphones is in the processor. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has a 4nm process SoC with faster performance cores (2.75 GHz) when compared with the 5nm process SoC on the Galaxy A54 5G that has a performance core clock speed of 2.4 GHz. Couple that with more RAM (12 GB of RAM on the Galaxy A55 5G versus 8 GB on the Galaxy A54 5G) on the top-specced SKU, and it becomes relatively clear that for gaming and extreme multitasking, the Galaxy A55 5G will likely be the better performer.