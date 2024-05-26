Samsung Galaxy A55 Vs. A54: What's The Difference Between These Phone Models?

Samsung Galaxy A55, also known as the Galaxy A55 5G, was launched in March 2024. This release was a full year after the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which was launched as a mid-range offering in March 2023. There are some differences between the two phones, constituting a choice for consumers looking to buy their next Samsung Android smartphone. Before we begin, we must point out that neither of the phones is currently available via Samsung in the U.S., and the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G isn't imminently planned to launch in the country. This means that while at the time of writing the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is still officially available via carriers in the U.S., the Galaxy A55 5G isn't.

Despite the Galaxy A55 5G being released in 2024, it's currently cheaper than the Galaxy A54 5G. At the time of writing, the Galaxy A55 5G starts at approximately $556.00 in the U.K., while the Galaxy A54 5G starts at approximately $568.70. We are using official Samsung U.K. pricing to give readers a relative price comparison of the two phones from the same trusted retailer, but converting that cost into U.S. dollars.