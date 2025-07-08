Nothing Phone (3) Review: Certainly A Flagship With Some Truly Unique Features

This is the start of every conversation surrounding the Nothing Phone (3). To be honest, it's a lot. The Nothing Headphone (1) that I reviewed had a similar vibe, but at least with that one, I saw where the company was going. In the case of this phone, there's a lot of take in. It's likely that much of the design was dictated by the components. At the top of this phone, you have three 50-megapixel sensors, a light, and a small glyph matrix screen. That's a lot of pack into a small area, so I get that design elements may have been hard to place.

What's good about the design is that the phone retains its thin profile with just the lenses of the cameras adding additional thickness. There's no obnoxious camera island that many — many — phone makers have gone with. I respect that, and I would argue I like it, although that could leave the camera extra vulnerable to impact.

What I don't like about the design is how "throw darts at a dartboard" it feels. I think you could have stuck these camera lenses anywhere on the back of the phone and they would look and feel just as awkward. I mentioned in my hands-on time that the black colorway really reduces this look to the overall improvement of the design. When the lenses are black and white, no other design elements — not the transparency, not the tic-tac-toe gridlines can draw your attention away from it.

It's bold, and sometimes bold is enough.