Yes, Ikea Has A Design & Planner Tool: Here's How It Works & What It's For
Whether you're looking for furniture fit for your small space, or merely looking to outfit your home with a more modern look, Ikea has positioned itself as a sort of one-stop shop for virtually any needs you might have on the home front. These days, the Swedish company even offers a few handy smart gadgets alongside its streamlined sofas, shelving units, appliances, and homewares.
Of course, as smart as those gadgets might be, they will not be able to help you sort out where any of those other Ikea offerings are best situated within your space. Thankfully, Ikea does indeed offer some assistance in that matter, as the company currently has a design and planning tool available for use on its website. Best of all, that planning tool is free for any prospective customers.
Ikea's free-to-use planning tool is no doubt ideal for the DIYers of the world who aren't looking for outside input when plotting a full-room refresh from the comfort of their living room. But for those who might need a little more in the way of handholding, Ikea does offer virtual planning sessions that allow you to hash out a design plan with one of their experts via a remote sharing option. And yes, that might be preferable to utilizing a pricey VR set for your interior design project. Here are a couple of things you need to know about using Ikea's Design and Planner Tool.
The what's and how's of Ikea's planning tool
As you've no doubt ascertained, Ikea's Design and Planner Tool is a feature that gives those looking to refresh their space the opportunity to do so in a virtual environment. That means you can conveniently mix and match furniture in a virtual living room space to see which items work best in the room and where. The same is true if you're looking to fully redesign your kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, or home office in need of more than a shiny new pegboard as a refresh .
Yes, Ikea has even added an option to the tool that will let parents and prospective college students lay out their dorm room space before they officially set off for life on campus. You should know, however, that the planning tool may restrict users to using Ikea products in the virtual space. Nonetheless, such a tool could prove invaluable even if you aren't restricting yourself to Ikea's offerings.
Wherever you reside in that equation, you should know that Ikea's online design and planning tool is pretty easy to access and to use. The first step is, of course, to log into Ikea.com and navigate to the Design & Planner tool via the tab at the top of the home page. From there, select which room in your home you're laying out, click the Start Designing tab, set the dimension of the room, and get to work. Just FYI — you can also use the tool to tailor Ikea shelving, storage, and sliding doors specifically to your existing space.