Yes, Ikea Has A Design & Planner Tool: Here's How It Works & What It's For

Whether you're looking for furniture fit for your small space, or merely looking to outfit your home with a more modern look, Ikea has positioned itself as a sort of one-stop shop for virtually any needs you might have on the home front. These days, the Swedish company even offers a few handy smart gadgets alongside its streamlined sofas, shelving units, appliances, and homewares.

Of course, as smart as those gadgets might be, they will not be able to help you sort out where any of those other Ikea offerings are best situated within your space. Thankfully, Ikea does indeed offer some assistance in that matter, as the company currently has a design and planning tool available for use on its website. Best of all, that planning tool is free for any prospective customers.

Ikea's free-to-use planning tool is no doubt ideal for the DIYers of the world who aren't looking for outside input when plotting a full-room refresh from the comfort of their living room. But for those who might need a little more in the way of handholding, Ikea does offer virtual planning sessions that allow you to hash out a design plan with one of their experts via a remote sharing option. And yes, that might be preferable to utilizing a pricey VR set for your interior design project. Here are a couple of things you need to know about using Ikea's Design and Planner Tool.