Why A 27-Inch Monitor May Not Be The Best Size For Your Home Office

An ultrawide monitor, like the 49-inch Samsung Viewfinity S9 or the 34-inch Dell S3425DW (monitors always have such easy to remember names) is a fantastic alternative to a 27-inch monitor or even dual monitors. These impressive displays essentially act as two monitors in their own right – instead of moving your work chat or notes to another screen, you can simply drag it to one side of the ultrawide display and have plenty of real estate left for your main focus. Plus, they're as much of a desktop centerpiece as they are an effective productivity tool.

Surprisingly, these massive monitors can even be more affordable than dual-monitor setups, too. Along the same vein, you won't have to deal with getting the monitors positioned correctly, finding the right viewing angles for both screens, or going through two out-of-the-box setups. Many of the best ultrawide monitors are curved, allowing you to sit centered and have everything you need in view without craning your neck from one extreme to the other. Two curved monitors in a dual setup rarely works for this reason.

So, if you just want to focus on one monitor, you deal with large spreadsheets or presentations, and especially if you often juggle multiple tasks at once during your workday, an ultrawide monitor larger than 27 inches can be quite advantageous. Perhaps, though, you'd rather have a bit more compartmentalization, or you're a gamer as well as a home office worker – in either case, a dual-monitor setup may be perfect for you.