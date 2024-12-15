How To Split Screen On Windows (And Why You Might Want To)

The split-screen view in Windows comes in handy when you want to review documents, compare product designs, or simply keep an eye on multiple tasks at once. This feature allows you to view and interact with two or more windows simultaneously, eliminating the need to constantly switch between tabs or apps. For example, you can chat with colleagues during a video call while referencing important data from a spreadsheet, or browse through research documents while keeping a social media feed or music app open on one side. The possibilities are endless.

Using multiple apps simultaneously in split-screen mode is particularly beneficial when working with a large monitor. It helps maximize screen space by keeping everything organized within a single display. This also eliminates the need for setting up multiple displays.

With the split-screen mode in Windows, you can easily arrange open apps side by side by snapping them to half, a quarter, or different corners of the screen — all without having to manually resize each window. In this article, we'll guide you through the process of enabling and using the split-screen feature on your Windows 10 or 11 PC, helping you make the most of the screen space. Let's dive in!