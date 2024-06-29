6 Useful New Windows Features You Might Have Missed

Even if you don't use your Windows computer for heavy-duty tasks, there's still an array of features that can make navigating any new technology so much simpler. However, since Windows doesn't make a big deal out of every single update, many people continue going about their tasks completely unaware that certain things have been made much simpler. There are all sorts of Windows 11 hidden features to know about, so here we are going to take a look at some of the ones that came in 2024 without much fanfare.

Arguably, the biggest update news to come out of Windows lately is one that may not actually be feasible for a while. Microsoft's new Windows Recall feature was met with catastrophic backlash after it was revealed that the feature would keep a record of everything a person does on their computer. This obviously has the potential to introduce a host of security risks, so now Microsoft has promised to include greater safety measures and allow individuals to opt into the service. From this flurry of news, it's understandable if some of the other more recent Windows features flew under the radar.

Regardless, it's important to update Windows as soon as you can to get any new security patches so that your computer will be less vulnerable to attacks. Thankfully, many of these updates may also reveal new features that could be game-changers in your day-to-day activities.