Can You Call The Cops Over A Neighbor's Security Cameras? Here's What FL Law Says

The wild and crazy antics constantly perpetrated in Florida are well-documented. Given all the zaniness, it makes total sense that Floridians would want to feel safe at home, even if they have to fence off their pools so alligators don't get into them (it's a thing). Home security camera systems aren't new, but given how cheap they've become, it's not a surprise that more and more people have installed them around their property (including doorbell cameras). Hopefully, you have a law-abiding neighbor who knows where those cameras can be aimed, and if not, both Florida and Federal law have your back.

First, it's entirely legal to install outdoor security cameras on private property in Florida — as long as those cameras are pointed toward openly public areas like driveways, front or back porches, and open yards, all of which are considered spaces where there is no reasonable expectation of privacy. Federal law states that places like the interior of homes, dressing rooms, and hotel rooms are areas where people have every right to expect complete and total privacy, thereby making cameras that view them very much illegal.

It's also a requirement that the cameras are pointed primarily at your own property. So, if a neighbor points a camera at an area of your home or yard where the expectation of privacy lawfully exists, you can absolutely call the police. Otherwise, you're just going to have to be okay with the fact that we now live in a society where most of our movements are being tracked.