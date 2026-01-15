How To Set Up A DIY Home Security System On A Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is a balancing act to be done when setting up a home security system. On the one hand, you obviously want your home to be as secure as possible. On the other hand, budget constraints are an unavoidable fact of life and have a major impact on most people's choices when setting up a home security system. As someone with personal experience, both in commercial situations and more recently, my personal domestic situation, I understand how to install security systems that work, and how to do so within budget constraints.

Luckily, today's IoT connected devices have made this easier (although without the right approach, your expenses can quickly mount). The quality of the hardware that you get for your money is also better than just years ago, with far easier installation processes thrown in for good measure. For instance, a few years ago, I set up a multi-camera system for a dog boarding business. The job involved running hundreds of yards of coaxial cable and connecting them to a central control unit. If you wanted cloud storage or remote access, this had to be set up through third-party providers and proxy net addresses. Not ideal.

More recently, I decided to boost my home security from a couple of weather-beaten cameras to a reliable and cohesive system. This was a project I undertook with more than one eye firmly fixed on the budget. Here, I use years of knowledge to explain how to set up a home security system on a budget.