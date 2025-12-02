Best Smart Security Cameras For Your Home And Garage, According To Users

Even if you don't expect intruders or thieves, having a home security camera can bring you peace of mind. Today's smart home products make it easy to survey your property without spending a ton of money. Compared to the security cameras of yesteryear, today's devices not only offer high resolution but also a wide range of useful features, like two-way audio and motion detection.

Modern cameras are also IoT devices and can form part of a smart home system. Not only can you record HD (or better) video of your property, but you can check in straight from your phone whenever you feel like it, whether you're away on vacation or sitting on your living room couch. The downside to smart security cameras becoming more affordable to produce (and buy) is the proliferation of many different options, widening the gap between high-quality models and total lemons.

User reviews can be a great way to get a general idea of which products are worth investing in, as any major issues will typically crop up when thousands of owners or more weigh in. Here are some of the best smart security cameras for your home and garage, including the areas outside them, according to users. These devices come from both security-focused and smart home-focused brands, including some that manufacture the best Wi-Fi security cameras you can buy. More information on how we selected these products can be found at the end of this list.