SlashGear's Best Of IFA 2025 Awards

I have been a fan of drones for a long time, which might have something to do with why two drones won awards this year, but it's more than that. The two drones in question did something really interesting in the space — and it's been a long time since a drone company did something truly interesting.

Antigravity is a subsidiary of Insta360, proprietor of 360-degree cameras — hence the name. So, imagine if you took a 360-degree camera and put it onto a drone — but not just a drone. This is a first-person view (FPV) drone that requires you to wear FPV goggles. This adds a whole new element to the equation. Now, as you fly your drone around, you can record and look around without having to actually turn the drone. Both of those are big deals.

Looking around the drone and seeing what's going on in every direction (including down!) is really great. You can just fly along and see what's off to your left or right without breaking stride. When you turn away from the direction the drone is flying, a small window superimposes over the image so you can still see where you're going; a nice safety feature.

Recording is a whole other level of greatness. It used to be that you would have to properly position the flight of the drone and the camera at the same time to capture something like a BMX bike jumping competition. This would often include two operators — one for the drone and the other for the camera. Now, you don't have to do that. Just fly the drone next to your rider, and you can capture whatever angle you want in post-production. It could take your drone video creation to a whole new level, and I'm here for it.