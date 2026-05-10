5 Useful HDMI Adapters & Splitters You May Not Know About

HDMI is one of the most ubiquitous display interfaces you can find today, with TVs, monitors, projectors, and more using it to connect to your computer, streaming device, gaming console, and anything else that needs an external screen. However, HDMI isn't the only video standard; You might have a device yourself that uses another video streaming technology, legacy or modern, around the home or the office.

That does not mean that you need to replace or upgrade your non-HDMI devices if you want to use them with your HDMI TV, though. There are many HDMI adapters and splitters available right now that allow you to mix and match your gadgets with modern screens, even if they do not have an HDMI port. Some of these even allow you to attach multiple HDMI displays on the non-HDMI port, opening the door to a multi-monitor set up without using a single HDMI port.

While these adapters and splitters are quite useful, we should note that they are not universal. Your devices must have the necessary technologies to use some of these accessories. We'll dive deeper into these details as we list the HDMI adapters.