The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) plays a central part in how you use a computer, irrespective of whether you use it for hardcore gaming or just regular tasks. There are two common types of GPUs, integrated GPUs and discrete GPUs. A discrete GPU is a dedicated, standalone device that doesn't rely on other system components like the CPU or RAM to operate. Common forms include graphics cards and external GPUS (eGPUs). For comparison, integrated GPUs are built into the CPU and share system memory.

Put simply, a discrete GPU works by using an inbuilt processor and onboard memory to create the visuals on a screen. There are advantages and disadvantages to discrete GPUs, and whether these work in your favor or not will largely depend on what you use a computer for. For instance, when running games or other high-intensity tasks, such as video editing or 3D rendering, the performance advantage of a discrete GPU is particularly beneficial. At the other end of the scale, a light user won't need such power, and a discrete GPU's tendency to generate significant heat and use more power will be disadvantageous.

But how does a discrete GPU actually work? What is happening behind the scenes and under that heatsink when you fire up the latest version of your favorite game? While the circuitry and mechanics of discrete GPUs are incredibly complex. The theory of how they work is easier to understand than you may think. Let's pop that heatsink and have a look at the inner workings of a discrete GPU.

