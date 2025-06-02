10 Must-Have Components For Your Gaming PC, Ranked By Importance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Today, a computer can end up being one of the most capable gaming systems available. High-end gaming PCs are able to easily outpace dedicated consoles even without the most expensive components, and they come with the extra benefit of being upgradable later down the line. If price is no object, you can build a custom desktop that will last for over a decade. But for those on tighter budgets, building a DIY $3,000 gaming PC might not be in the cards, and overspending on certain parts could lead to some major regrets.

Advertisement

Must-have components for a gaming PC are different from those that would squeeze the most performance available out of a workstation or server. Dedicated pre-built computers like those from CyberPowerPC might offer a decent experience, but those systems will have their price bumped up quite a bit by parts that don't actually matter all that much. Of course, most components will be vital just to get a PC working properly, no matter what. But you shouldn't be spending more on every single one of them without knowing how they might directly impact your gaming experience.