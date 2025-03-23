9 Gaming Accessories Proven To Actually Make A Difference

Although you'll find countless products online marketed towards gamers, you might be surprised to learn how much they'll actually impact your gaming experience. Gaming chairs can cost more than your rent while providing few benefits over office chairs, gaming speakers can be outclassed by less fancy counterparts, and some brands that make pre-built gaming PCs end up with lower performance due to insufficient cooling or proprietary parts. In fact, the RGB aesthetic commonly associated with gaming can often make games run worse due to the need for additional resource-intensive software to work properly.

Advertisement

There are gaming products out there that actually can make a positive difference, and their sleek designs and RGB functionality are secondary to their primary function. Rather than focusing on marketing, you should take a look at a few specific products alongside the features they offer when casting about for ways to improve your gaming experience. In some cases, a product being labeled for gamers might end up with some surprising benefits. In a best-case scenario, you might not even be able to imagine playing something new without that additional piece of gaming tech.