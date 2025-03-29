Is It Okay To Buy A Used Power Supply? 4 Reasons Why You Should Avoid It

When buying a used power supply (PSU), you have no idea of the part's history, including its age, how it's been used, and how well it has been maintained. If you're buying from a reputable supplier, such as a used PC components store, this might be less of an issue. However, even then, you never really know who has owned the PSU and whether or not they've taken care of it, and need to take the store at face value.

Buying online from a seller — for example on sites like Facebook Marketplace — is even more risky. That PSU you've been told is only six months old could have years of wear and tear. It might only last a few more weeks or months, and there's no way to tell. Even worse, when it does finally pack in, it could fry your other PC components on its way out.

Even if you're buying a used power supply from someone you know and trust, there's still an element of risk involved compared to purchasing a brand-new power supply directly from the manufacturer or a PC store or website.