10 Of The Most Powerful Graphics Cards For Your Gaming PC

Building a capable gaming PC relies on two primary components: the CPU and GPU (or graphics card, in common parlance). While having a powerful desktop CPU in your gaming rig is important, the latter is what turns all of the CPU's number-crunching into the sweet, sweet polygons we see on screen. More powerful graphics cards get you more frames per second in games — it's a myth we can't see more than 24 FPS, so a higher frame rate is almost always better — and room to crank graphics settings to get better visuals.

Getting the right graphics card is one of the core aspects to consider when buying a gaming PC. Most of us will likely be limited by budget, having to carefully weigh up a card's price-to-performance ratio to get the most from our hard-earned cash. But some just want the fastest, most powerful products no matter what and are willing to pay to achieve the framerates their hearts desire. This list is for them.

A couple of points before we start, though. Firstly, this list uses data from three separate benchmarks — GFXBench, 3DMark, and PassMark — with a handful of cards left out of the running for various reasons; refer to our methodology section for a full rundown. Secondly, we're aware that new Nvidia and AMD GPUs are coming soon, potentially rendering this list out of date, but that's a problem for another day. For now, these are the 10 most powerful gaming graphics cards money can buy.

