Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super Vs. 4090: Which Is The Better Graphics Card?

Nvidia's RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4090 are two of the most powerful graphics cards in the Ada Lovelace lineup. Both excellent, if slightly over the top for gaming — they're also great picks for content creation and various other resource-heavy workloads. But which one takes the crown as the go-to GPU of this generation?

The answer to this question is straightforward if you take pure performance into account: The RTX 4090 wins, no contest. The RTX 4090 is a rare sight indeed—it's a GPU that offers a massive generational leap, and it stands far, far above the rest of the lineup. The RTX 4080 Super is not without its perks, though. Coming in at $200 less than the non-Super version of the card, it fixes the main problem many people have had with the RTX 4080.

Still, what if you're interested in more than just raw numbers? Well, the comparison gets a lot trickier. I have an RTX 4080 Super myself, and have had the pleasure of testing the RTX 4090, so let me take you through the differences between the two graphics cards and help you take your pick.

