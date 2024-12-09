The 10 Most Powerful Desktop Processors (Ranked By Geekbench)

The CPU is the beating heart of a desktop computer. Whether it's a blazing-fast gaming rig or a workstation designed for crunching through heavy multi-threaded workloads, having enough CPU grunt on hand has always been crucial. While the heady days of the so-called Megahertz War are well and truly behind us, Intel and AMD have continued to push each other to new heights with each CPU generation, improving single- and multi-core performance with each step of the way — even if AMD looks like it has the upper hand for now.

Ranking CPUs can be tricky, with differing benchmarks and use cases putting out different results. While they're certainly not perfect, synthetic benchmarks like Geekbench are a great way to get a general idea of the desktop CPU market, allowing us to pinpoint the best of the best from Intel and AMD and rank them in order.

Before we dig in, though, there are a couple of caveats. Firstly, we're focusing only on desktop CPUs, not server products. So you won't find any Ryzen PRO processors here. Secondly, we're basing this list solely on Geekbench's master list of CPUs, ranked by the single-core score — which means that Intel and AMD's latest CPUs aren't on our list, because they're not on Geekbench's at the time of writing. But with that out of the way, let's take a trip through some of the beefiest desktop CPUs available for anyone building a PC in 2024.

