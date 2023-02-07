How To Overclock Your AMD Ryzen CPU

The core principle of overclocking is that the silicon that manufacturers ship isn't pushed to the absolute limit from the factory. As TechSpot explains, this mainly concerns silicon quality and what's commonly referred to as the "silicon lottery." Processor manufacturing is intricate, and CPUs are made in carefully controlled environments with highly accurate machinery to minimize flaws in the final product.

Flaws still make their way into the silicon wafers that eventually become CPUs, though, and those flaws can limit how fast a CPU can run. Manufacturers validate a specific run of CPUs to operate at a particular frequency and artificially limit the frequency to what they can guarantee. Overclocking takes advantage of the additional overhead that your specific CPU might have available to it.

Before you start overclocking your Ryzen CPU, there are some basics you need to understand. Firstly, overclocking involves walking a fine line between performance and instability. If you push things too far, you will end up with instability. The second key aspect of overclocking is balancing voltage, frequency, and heat. As you drive the frequency higher, you will likely need to add more voltage to the CPU, which will drive up the heat until you either reach the thermal or voltage limit or experience crashing. It's essential to know your CPU's voltage and thermal limits and avoid reaching them so that the life of your CPU isn't cut short by your overclocking efforts.