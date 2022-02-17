AMD Ryzen 6000 H-Series CPUs Debut Today With A Familiar Laptop Partner

AMD also took the opportunity today to share additional benchmarks for the 6000 H-series CPUs. The folks over at NotebookCheck have published many of those benchmarks. Of particular note is a series that pairs the Ryzen 6900HS CPU with the Radeon 6800S GPU – which was also revealed at CES 2022 – and compares performance to a machine using a Ryzen 8 5900HX with a GeForce 3080. The results are somewhat favorable for the dual-AMD combo, which ranges from a 5% increase in performance in "F1 2020" to a 26% increase in performance in "Dota 2" (with all games set at ultra quality).

While that certainly isn't bad, there also isn't a huge leap in performance from generation to generation. Still, with the Zephyrus G14 sporting the Radeon 6800S in some configurations – a first for the product line – those performance increases might be nice to see for any prospective buyers.

At the end of the day, we'll need to see how these combos perform in real-world testing, because generally speaking these in-house benchmarks don't always give the clearest picture of performance. However, if you've been waiting for laptops featuring AMD's new Ryzen 6000 H-Series CPUs, it seems that the floodgates are about to open up, so to speak. In one of the slides NotebookCheck shared today, AMD says that we'll see the HX-Series and U-Series launch in March, so we'll keep our eyes peeled for more details on those.