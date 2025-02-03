Ultrawide Vs. Dual Monitors: Which Is Best For Your Gaming PC?

I still remember the wonder I felt when I first got to try my friend's dual monitor setup. It was well over 15 years ago, but I know that the experience blew my mind. These days, dual monitors are often cast aside in favor of a shiny ultrawide display. But which of those options is better for a gamer? As a gamer myself, I'll walk you through the ins and outs of ultrawide and dual-screen setups.

My own monitor journey over the past decade has taken me through a variety of displays. I've tried ultrawides, but also a huge number of 16:9 screens, meaning ones with a standard aspect ratio. I know what I've chosen for my own gaming PC, but I'm not here to tell you to choose one or the other. I'm here to help you make an informed decision that suits your preferences, which might differ from my own.

I feel like the practical side of using one or the other is often overlooked in various monitor reviews. You'll hear all about the refresh rates or the color reproduction — both of which are really important — but not about the day-to-day differences between ultrawide and standard monitors. Below, we'll dive into these more hands-on impressions so you can decide what works for you.

