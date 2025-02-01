How To Daisy Chain Monitors: Everything You Need To Know

Let's get into the nitty-gritty. This wiring method lets you use just one output to connect multiple monitors to the PC, but technically, only one of them is plugged into the computer — the others are connected to one another. This gives you a multi-monitor setup even if your graphics card has limited ports (or, more likely if you want to avoid desk clutter).

Most commonly, daisy chaining is done using DisplayPort technology, and it needs to be version 1.2 or above, as that's when Multi-Stream Transport (MST) was introduced. This is the magical technique that lets you use multiple completely independent video signals through one connection. One of the best things about daisy-chaining monitors is that each display can give you a different output even though they're all running on the same port. As a result, you can have a spreadsheet on one monitor, the browser on the second one, and your emails on the third one. You get the gist.

There are a couple more options for daisy chaining outside of DisplayPort 1.2 and newer. You can also daisy chain monitors by using Thunderbolt MST, meaning that all Mac users can benefit from this technique, too. If you're on Mac, make sure to check out this guide to setting up multiple monitors. There's also the option of using USB-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode (alternate mode). This essentially turns your USB-C port into a DisplayPort connection. That said, while it sounds great on paper, daisy-chaining monitors isn't for everyone. One of the main roadblocks you might run into is compatibility.

