Everything You Need To Know About Using USB For Displays
From the finicky jackscrews of the VGA connector to slim and reversible USB-C cables, we've come a long way when it comes to powering and connecting external displays to our computers. With laptops going slimmer and lighter, we had to bid farewell to several ports — and while HDMI is still in widespread use, reliance on USB-C for display connections has seen a significant rise in recent years. So much so, that there is an entire fleet of great USB-C monitors on the market that are designed to play well with setups powered by a single cable.
As convenient as the advancements in display technology may seem, there is an understandable confusion when a non-tech savvy consumer steps into the market and gets overwhelmed by the various standards and connectivity options available. Are all devices equipped with USB-C capable of display output from that port? Can you connect your laptop through the regular USB-A port you find on some monitors? These are all questions we hope to answer in this read for you.
How do USB-C monitors work?
Though HDMI and DisplayPort are both standards that are still heavily used in commercially available monitors, a few displays let you make the most out of the newer USB-C interface. In operation, a USB-C display works just like a regular HDMI or DisplayPort monitor, and accepts audio and video input from a source device like a laptop. This is the minimum that every monitor branded as being USB-C compatible should be able to handle. In the case of budget-oriented monitors, you might still need a separate cable to charge your laptop.
Certain displays like the Asus ProArt Display that retails at $269 support Power Delivery. This eliminates the need for you to rely on two cables for video output as well as charging. For monitors that support Power Delivery, a single USB-C cable is all you need to dock your laptop. We highly recommend going into the detailed product specifications when shopping for a USB-C monitor, since some come without the benefits of PD charging.
In order to use a USB-C monitor, you must also ensure your laptop's USB-C port supports video output. Regular USB-C ports on older devices are only able to transmit data, and aren't designed for hooking up external displays. Look for a DisplayPort or Thunderbolt symbol next to your laptop's USB-C port — or refer to your device's specifications to confirm if it's capable of video output via USB-C.
Can you use USB-A for displays?
Despite the many advantages that USB-C brings, such as the ability to daisy chain monitors, USB-A still benefits from widespread popularity. Though this older standard doesn't natively support video output, you can use DisplayLink drivers to extend your laptop's screen onto a bigger monitor via USB-A. Many docking stations like the BenQ beCreatus DP1310 use DisplayLink to their advantage and allow you to connect multiple displays to your laptop using a single port. Compatibility will differ depending on your source machine and the cable you use for connectivity. Though this may seem like an easy plug and play solution once setup, DisplayLink isn't ideal for gaming or work that may be affected by lower image quality.
Some monitors come with one or more USB-A ports next to the USB-C, HDMI, or DisplayPort inputs. This might make you want to connect your laptop to your monitor via USB-A, but sadly, these ports don't carry audio or video signals. Instead, you can plug in other peripherals such as a keyboard or mouse, and in some cases, use this USB-A port on your monitor to charge smaller USB-powered devices, like a pair of wireless earphones.
Untangling the various USB options for monitors
We've established how USB-C monitors can be connected to your device via a single cable, enabling audio and video transmission in addition to charging. There are notable differences between USB-C and Thunderbolt monitors — despite both kinds of displays using the same connector type. As long as you spot a Thunderbolt or DisplayPort Alt Mode symbol next to the USB-C port on your laptop, you can connect it to an external monitor via a USB-C to USB-C cable. You can also use a Type-C to HDMI or DisplayPort adapter.
These technologies each vary when it comes to their bandwidth speeds and the options in display resolutions they offer. Here is a list of the most commonly available USB-C interfaces on laptops:
- USB-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode: Fully capable of driving audio and video output to a single monitor up to 8K 60Hz.
- USB-C with Thunderbolt 3 or 4: Higher bandwidth and support for dual 4K 60Hz displays.
- USB-C without Alt Mode: Only for data transfer — no video output supported.
Alternatively, you can also make use of a USB hub if you wish to extend connectivity to other devices. Some of the best docking stations feature a variety of ports, including USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, and SD card readers. These connect to your laptop using a single USB-C connection, and let you hook up an external monitor via HDMI or DisplayPort.