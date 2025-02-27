Everything You Need To Know About Using USB For Displays

Though HDMI and DisplayPort are both standards that are still heavily used in commercially available monitors, a few displays let you make the most out of the newer USB-C interface. In operation, a USB-C display works just like a regular HDMI or DisplayPort monitor, and accepts audio and video input from a source device like a laptop. This is the minimum that every monitor branded as being USB-C compatible should be able to handle. In the case of budget-oriented monitors, you might still need a separate cable to charge your laptop.

Certain displays like the Asus ProArt Display that retails at $269 support Power Delivery. This eliminates the need for you to rely on two cables for video output as well as charging. For monitors that support Power Delivery, a single USB-C cable is all you need to dock your laptop. We highly recommend going into the detailed product specifications when shopping for a USB-C monitor, since some come without the benefits of PD charging.

In order to use a USB-C monitor, you must also ensure your laptop's USB-C port supports video output. Regular USB-C ports on older devices are only able to transmit data, and aren't designed for hooking up external displays. Look for a DisplayPort or Thunderbolt symbol next to your laptop's USB-C port — or refer to your device's specifications to confirm if it's capable of video output via USB-C.

