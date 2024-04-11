What's The Difference Between USB-C & Thunderbolt Monitors?

Plenty of people require high-quality monitors for their personal computers, either for gaming, video editing, or just the desire to have a nice, big display. The question becomes how one is able to get that high-quality picture on their display. Having a 4K monitor is great, but if the connector from the computer to the monitor isn't the best, then you aren't getting the most use out of that 4K resolution. Those who frequently use high-resolution monitors typically find themselves connecting to their monitor through an HDMI or USB-C to DisplayPort connection, as these provide the proper bandwidth to see everything at their maximum quality.

USB-C posts have become quite popular for plugging devices into your computer. Depending on what else you have connected to your computer — be it a mouse, keyboard, or external hard drives — you may find yourself drowning in cables and out of suitable ports to plug in your power cables. USB-C cords have been a great benefit to this because they are bidirectional, so they are able to send a signal to your monitor while simultaneously sending power back (on many models) to your computer or laptop, freeing up an outlet space on your wall.

In recent years, another port type has become quite popular for the same purposes: Thunderbolt. At first glance, it looks identical to a USB-C, but their capabilities are quite different. Some companies have started coming out with external monitors that utilize a Thunderbolt connection, and this breakdown will help you see if it is right for you to make the switch.