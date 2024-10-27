Switch Between Work And Gaming? This Docking Station Might Be The Perfect Upgrade

Most modern-day laptops come with commendable built-in displays of high-resolution and fast refresh rates — perfect for accomplishing on-the-go tasks. Yet, the moment you experience the wonders of using an external display, the resistance to switch back to the relatively smaller screen of your laptop can feel strong.

Some of the best 4K monitors no longer cost an arm and a leg, and you are one connection away from maximizing your productivity. While most laptops feature an HDMI or USB-C port to handle video output, you often end up requiring a dongle of some sort to extend connectivity to other peripherals — especially if you prefer using a dedicated keyboard and mouse with your setup. Docking stations are a popular option that convert your portable machine into a fully equipped work or gaming setup as and when you please.

When BenQ reached out to me with its beCreatus DP1310 gaming/work dock, I realized just how badly I needed a proper docking station — and have since retired my trusty yet bare-bones USB-C dongle in favor of this powerhouse. First impressions? This dock considerably expanded my options and worked seamlessly. There's a lot more that the beCreatus DP1310 has to offer — especially if you find yourself switching between two devices. BenQ did send out this docking station to me free of charge, and I get to keep it. This in no way affects how I have evaluated the product.

